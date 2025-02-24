'Top Gun 3' major update: Jay Ellis says Tom Cruise wants to 'get it right'

Jay Ellis portrayed Reuben 'Payback' Fitch in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

The wait for Top Gun 3 continues, but according to Jay Ellis, the wheels are still turning behind the scenes.

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly at the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards, Ellis revealed that the team is still deep in the scriptwriting process. “They’re still working on the story. They’re wanting to get it right,” he said.

The actor noted that Tom Cruise, who also produced the second movie, Top Gun: Maverick, is deeply invested in making sure any sequel lives up to expectations.

“You know, Tom is a stickler… he wants to make sure the audience gets what they paid for,” Ellis explained.

The 2022 blockbuster, a continuation of the original 1986 film starring Cruise and Val Kilmer, was a massive critical and commercial success, sparking excitement about a potential third installment.

For the next installment, Ellis emphasised that the goal is to create a film that truly captivates viewers, allowing them to escape into the Top Gun world for two hours.

For now, the priority remains crafting a story that doesn’t just exist for the sake of making another movie but instead brings something fresh to the Top Gun legacy.

“It’s about making sure these characters make people lean in,” Ellis added.