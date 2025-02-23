Britney Spears paid millions to break free from dad Jamie's conservatorship

The Princess of Pop’s 13-year conservatorship was finally terminated in 2021

Britney Spears has reportedly covered more than $2 million in legal fees for her father, Jamie Spears, as part of their conservatorship settlement.

In court documents recently obtained by People magazine, the Princess of Pop, 43, paid the outstanding amount in full within 60 days, bringing an end to their long-running legal battle.

Britney’s controversial 13-year conservatorship, which put Jamie in control of her personal and financial affairs, was officially terminated in 2021.

However, disputes over legal costs dragged on; Britney’s former attorney Matthew S. Rosengart — with whom she reunited last week — previously opposing the idea of her funding her father’s legal expenses.

Despite this, both sides ultimately reached an agreement.

A source close to the case told People that the settlement was a positive outcome for Britney, as it allowed her to avoid testifying in court and prevented a media frenzy.

Meanwhile, Jamie’s attorneys stated he was “thrilled” the case was resolved, insisting that he has “only ever wanted what is best for Britney.”

Britney has not publicly commented on the settlement, but the legal battle marks yet another chapter in her tumultuous history with Jamie.

He first took control of her finances in 2008 following her widely publicised struggles, maintaining authority over her estate for over a decade before the conservatorship’s termination in 2021.