DC vs Marvel crossover is in works?

DC and Marvel set to make history with an exciting project

The two big comic worlds DC and Marvel are set to bring in something exciting for the fans.

Both universes will be teaming up to mark history with an upcoming venture which is set to come out later this year.

However, like always, the two will be competing again as rivals at the box office this year with the release of Superman and The Fantastic Four slated to hit cinemas worldwide this summer.

But they are also coming together to collaborate for a crossover event.

Marvel and DC’s editor-in-chiefs CB Cebulski and Marie Javins has confirmed the partnership while appearing at the comic book retail summit held in California’s Glendale.

To tease the new project, Cebulski said: “I think there's another white whale that we've got.”

When Javins asked what do you mean by that, the Marvel’s representative exclaimed while turning towards the fans, "Another crossover, a modern crossover, are you up for it?"

According to them, a new crossover, featuring the characters of both comic worlds, will arrive in no time.

The companies will be producing each comic at a time. DC’s book will be called DC/Marvel whereas Marvel’s book will be called Marvel/DC.

The first ever clash between the two companies took place in 1970s with Batman & The Incredible Hulk and Superman vs The Amazing Spider-Man.