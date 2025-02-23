Dave Grohl appears distressed after love child’s mother broke cover

Dave Grohl makes rare public appearance a day after his secret love’s mother child is revealed

Dave Grohl appeared visibly stressed as he stepped out in Los Angeles, hours after the news of his secret love child’s mom broke out.

The 56-year-old musician was spotted smoking as he walked through the city, on Friday, February 21st.

The Foo Fighters lead singer was seen having lunch at Chateau Marmont before he visited the grocery store Gelson’s and CVS.

Grohl wore his hair tied up and a baseball cap over it for the casual outing, sporting a green collared shirt and a pair of black jeans.

This seemingly stressed outing comes after Jennifer Young broke silence and revealed that the Everlong singer is the father of her babygirl.

The singer had the love child while still being married to his wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum.

Young reportedly lives a private life in LA neighbourhood, and requested that the baby’s name is not revealed “because there’s some really angry fans.”

“Protecting her identity is really important,” she continued.

Grohl is also a father to daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, whom he shares with his wife, whom he has been married to since 2003.