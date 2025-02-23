Nicole Kidman reveals 'painful' truth about her past

Nicole Kidman opens up about her stance in relationships

Nicole Kidman is opening up about her stance in relationships after being named as one of the publication's Women Of The Year 2025.

During an exclusive interview with Time Magazine, the 57-year-old, who is currently married to musician Keith Urban, confessed that she had been too trusting in relationships, revealing that it ultimately took a toll on her emotions.

She told the publication, "It’s how I approach all of my relationships. I’ve been hurt because of that, but I’m still not jaded.

"I’m delicate, but I’m very giving. The emotions I offer are very, very real, so I need to know that if I’m giving that to you, you value it."

The Babygirl actress, who was previously married to fellow Hollywood star Tom Cruise between 1990 and 2001, reflected on her decision to walk away from the industry for various reasons.

She further went on to add, "When there was nothing exciting or relevant coming my way, when there was massive criticism or bullying, when your self-esteem is shattered, when you’ve been hit with some massive loss or grief and go, ‘I don’t want to get out of bed. It’s too frightening'."

In addition, the actress said that she almost quit the industry after the birth of her daughter in 2008. It wasn’t until her mother Janelle convinced her to keep going in her career.