Jessica Simpson drops first song in 15 years, announces long-awaited album

Jessica Simpson's last album was 2009's 'Happy Christmas'

Jessica Simpson is finally ending a 16-year wait with new music.

On Friday, February 21, the singer announced her upcoming eighth studio album, Nashville Canyon, set to drop on March 21 — her first new album since 2009’s Happy Christmas.

To mark the occasion, Simpson released the project’s lead single, Use My Heart Against Me, a soulful track that leans into her Texas roots with an Americana twist.

Collaborating with songwriters Fancy Hagood, Natalie Hemby, Lucie Silvas, and Trent Dabbs in Nashville, Simpson channelled personal struggles — including her recent split from longtime husband Eric Johnson — into her music.

“I’ve lived through the hardest parts of life, and music is what has brought me back,” Simpson said in a statement via Billboard.

“Nashville Canyon is for anyone who’s ever been told who they are or how they should live their life. It’s about finding your true voice and the courage to be exactly who you are.”

She added, “Music makes you un-become to become, and through this process, my soul has been pulled to the very place it belongs.”

The second half of Nashville Canyon is set to follow in early summer 2025.