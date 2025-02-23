'Captain America: Brave New World' director reacts to divisive response over the film

Anthony Mackie replaces Chris Evans as 'Captain America'

Marvel’s new project Captain America: Brave New World has surprisingly got reviews that none of the films from the franchise has ever received.

Anthony Mackie starrer stands at 49% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, the audience score is 80%, proving that the film has a mixed reaction from the viewers.

Director Julius Nonah has finally spoken up about the movie receiving such divisive response.

Despite the negative response, Onah did not let his enthusiasm die. He shared in an interview: "I'm just excited to be sharing the movie with audiences.”

“You make this for audiences to go have a great time and have a really, really good experience, and we also had a great time making this movie and worked really hard to create something that spoke to themes and ideas that were personal to us”, the director said on the Phase Hero podcast.

Julius has a simple theory to deal with the shaky response. According to him, "At the end of the day, you make the best movie you can, you put it out there, and you let audiences react to it."

Backed by Walt Disney, the new Captain America movie brings in Mackie playing the MCU hero replacing Chris Evans.