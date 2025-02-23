Prince Harry 'at odds' with Meghan Markle over sharing children's photos

Prince Harry is reportedly uneasy about Meghan Markle’s decision to include their daughter, Princess Lilibet, in promotional content for her new lifestyle brand, 'As Ever.'



The recently launched website features an image of Meghan playfully running barefoot through a field with Lilibet, though the child's face remains hidden.

The move has sparked discussion, as it appears to contrast with Harry’s long-held commitment to protecting their children from public exposure.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe suggested that the decision may have surprised royal fans, given Harry’s vocal concerns about media intrusion.

"There’s likely some truth to the idea that Harry and Meghan don’t entirely see eye-to-eye on this issue," Larcombe told OK! magazine, adding that Meghan’s gradual approach to sharing glimpses of their children marks a noticeable shift.

The Duchess of Sussex recently outlined her vision for ‘As Ever,’ which will focus on food, gardening, and entertaining—reflecting her personal passions.

Meanwhile, Harry has previously expressed his deep fears about the pressures of royal life and his determination to protect his children from the scrutiny he once endured.

His past comments on the Armchair Expert podcast emphasised his desire to "break the cycle" of royal suffering, making Meghan’s latest branding move a potential point of tension between the couple.