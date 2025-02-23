Expert defends Meghan Markle: ‘She didn’t sound bitter’ amid backlash over brand

Meghan Markle recently unveiled her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, through an upbeat Instagram video, marking her return to the world of blogging and wellness.

However, the announcement quickly sparked controversy.



The Duchess of Sussex was accused of copying a coat of arms from a Spanish town in Mallorca for her brand’s logo, which features a palm tree flanked by two hummingbirds.

Additionally, concerns were raised about the brand name clashing with an existing New York-based clothing company.

Further speculation arose when some viewers interpreted Meghan’s remarks in the video as a subtle swipe at the Royal Family.

She reflected on how she hadn’t been able to share her passions—such as cooking, gardening, and crafting—for several years, a statement that critics claimed was a dig at her time as a working royal.

Amid the criticism, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond came to Meghan’s defense, dismissing claims that she was taking aim at the monarchy.

“We all make mistakes. I don’t think she was making a dig at the Royals. It is simply a statement of fact. She didn’t sound bitter,” Bond told The Mirror.

Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan ran a successful lifestyle blog, The Tig, where she shared travel experiences, recipes, and wellness tips.

Bond believes this experience positions her well for success with As Ever, despite the initial controversy surrounding its launch.









