Princess Beatrice faces trouble in paradise after welcoming second baby

Princess Beatrice, who had her fairytale romance come to life with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, appears to be heading towards trouble.

The eldest daughter of the Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson welcomed her second child, daughter Athena, as Buckingham Palace announced the delightful news last month.

Speculation appears to stem from an October 2024 event, which Beatrice had attended alone in London, following her second pregnancy news.

Edoardo was also missing from King Charles’ foundation event the next month as Beatrice had taken a major royal role, marking a significant moment for her.

According to love and relationship coach Nicole Moore, spending “a lot of time apart due to work can definitely put a big strain” on the couple and eventually lead to becoming “emotionally disconnected”.

She also told The List that the distance could lead to having a “wandering eye” in couples and can drive a wedge between them.

The expert warned Beatrice and Edoardo that distance “emotional connection to dwindle unless they are steadfast in maintaining a lot of communication when apart.

Moore noted that Beatrice is already in a tricky situation since her husband shares his first child, eight-year-old son Wolfie, with former wife Dara Huang.

Moore pointed out that if Beatrice’s relationship with her stepson were to become strained, it could “put pressure on her marriage and lead to fights between her and her husband”.

While there are no noticeable signs of any strain between Beatrice and her stepson, Moore warned that “major issues” were en route if Edoardo “undermines” his wife’s authority as stepparent in favour of his son.