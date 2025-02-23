Prince Harry, Meghan issue announcement after Princess Anne milestone

Prince Harry, Meghan issue delightful announcement after Princess milestone

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recognised the achievements of a special individual, who has been working to support an important cause.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who started the Archewell Foundation in 2020 to support the causes that they hold close to their heart, were “thrilled” to congratulate this year’s recipient the NAACP awards.

The NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award “celebrates leaders who are advancing civil rights in digital spaces and leading the way to build a better online world.”

Dr Alondra Nelson, who is a sociologist and leading expert in artificial intelligence (AI), received the honour for her work focussed on “the connections between science, technology, medicine, and social inequality.”

Archewell announced that “in recognition of her work, Dr Alondra Nelson will receive a $100,000 grant to further her work. She joins previous recipients of the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Awards: Dr. Safiya Noble (2022), Nabiha Syed (2023), and Dr Joy Buolamwini (2024).

The statement from Archewell comes days after King Charles gave nod to his sister Princess Anne’s milestone as the patron of the WISE Awards – which recognises and addresses innovative projects.

Anne, who is also a chancellor of the University College London, visited the East Campus to meet with researchers, students and scientists, who are using AI “to train robots to help with search and rescue operations and to make surgery safer and more precise”.