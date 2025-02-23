Meghan Markle’s hidden message in Netflix show revealed by industry insider

Meghan Markle set to debut new image on Netflix show after trademark issues

Meghan Markle has a clear intent on how she wants the Netflix show to portray her amid the many speculations made about her.

The former Suits actress, who is gearing up for two big launches – one is her cooking show on the streaming giant, With Love, Meghan, and the second is her lifestyle brand, As Ever, attached to the eight-part series.

The Duchess of Sussex experienced a prolonged back-and-forth concerning the name of her brand as trademark issues emerged over the course of two years.

The Duchess’s brand had to go through a name change after her application to trademark American Riviera Orchard was rejected. Now, there is tension around the new name as it turns out brands with the same name exists.

However, despite the hiccups, Meghan wants to prove that the show is authentic, per insiders in the industry.

Prince Harry’s wife is seemingly “going back to her roots” with her new show.

“Nobody knows who she really is,” a TV insider, who had a look at the show, told Page Six. “[The world] created this image of who they think she is.”

They continued, “She doesn’t claim to be perfect,” the TV insider added. “That’s what the gist of the show is — she’s just having fun.”

Meghan has long been associated with many titles given controversies that have surrounded her since she began dating her now-husband Prince Harry.

However, despite everything that has occurred in the past, she is focusing her attention to her business. Sources also told the outlet that the As Ever lifestyle products won’t be ready for sale until a few months after the show’s launch.

In the meantime, Meghan will be prioritising her show’s success before the launch.