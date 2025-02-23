Kate Middleton 'saves' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from William's wrath

Kate Middleton protects Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from William's wrath

Princess Kate could be the reason behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return back to the royal fold as new surprising details unveiled.

Radar reported that the Duchess of Sussex has been reaching out to the future Queen with a request to speed up her efforts of reconciliation between the Sussexes and the royals.

However, the source claimed that Catherine's husband Prince William is a "stickler for loyalty," which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have failed to gain with their controversial moves.

"As far as he's [William's] concerned, Harry and Meghan have shown their true colours, and he isn't interested in their crocodile tears," an insider stated.

But, the report revealed that the Princess of Wales "knows how to deal with her husband's fiery temper, and her father-in-law, the king, has a soft spot for her."

Royal fans believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "have burned too many bridges," but only Kate Middleton can "save them" and the former Suits star "knows it."

It is important to mention that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family in 2020. Since then, the couple has drifted apart from the key royal figures.