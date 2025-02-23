Ed Sheeran enjoys football match with special redheaded friend

Ed Sheeran, the four-time Grammy Award winner and proud Suffolk native, was spotted cheering on his beloved Ipswich Town football team at Portman Ground on Saturday.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter, who boasts an impressive seven BRIT Awards, is a lifelong Ipswich Town fan and even holds shares in the club.

Fans were thrilled to see Ed showing his team spirit and enjoying the match alongside fellow supporters.

While it wasn't shocking that Ed was at the Premier League game, his companion, fellow redhead hottie Rupert Grint, was. Despite his team's 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspurs, Ed, wearing a green padded jacket over a white t-shirt, chatted and grinned like any other matchgoer.

Next to him, Rupert, who plays a character in Harry Potter, wore a faded black denim jacket over a black T-shirt, maintaining his gloomy hue scheme with sunglasses and a simple black baseball cap.

The two fans, supporting opposing teams, seemed to enjoy each other's company, while others appreciated the intersection of their worlds, even though the actor of Ron Weasley is a Spurs supporter.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan noted: “This is so funny bcs Rupert Grint and Ed Sheeran are basically twins and they attend the same game yet support different teams lol,” with another joking about their similar features: “He only invites ginger celebrities into his box.”

“Lol Rupert Grint and Ed Sheeran sat next to each other at the spurs ipswich game,” a third fan wrote alongside a confetti emoji, while another surprised witness penned: “Rupert Grint & Ed Sheeran reunion was not on my 2025 bingo card.”