Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin 'separate' journeys amid challenges

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly upset their well-wishers with the beginning of their separate lives amid back-to-back controversies.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly set completely "opposite goals" as they are no longer working members of the royal family.

For the unversed, Meghan has been busy with her newly rebranded lifestyle project As Ever and upcoming Netflix cooking show despite facing backlash.

On the other hand, Harry has been focusing on his philanthropic work and carrying on the legacy of his mother, the late Princess Diana.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told Fabulous that the Duke is still sure about his career path, unlike the Duchess.

She said, "I am not sure that Harry knows what his goals are any more. As a couple, they talk a lot about sustainability and the natural world and then Meghan takes private jets everywhere."

However, the royal author shared, "Harry also has his late mother’s ability to engage with the disadvantaged and has always been brilliant with children. When his energies are used to these ends, he is without fault."

"If Harry wants to finish what his late mother started, (as he once said) he is heading in the right direction," Ingrid added.