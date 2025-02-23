Jennifer Love Hewitt rings in 46th birthday with no filters

Jennifer Love Hewitt shares a sentimental message on her 46th birthday

Jennifer Love Hewitt welcomed her 46th birthday with a celebration of her true self.

Ringing into her birthday bliss on Friday, February 21, the 9-1-1 star took to her Instagram to post a series of unfiltered and makeup-free photos of herself on Instagram.

"46 years old. No make up and no filter. (One of my besties hates a filter so this is for you [red heart emoji])," she began her sentimental caption, reflecting on self-love as she grew old.

"It’s been a hard start to the year. I don’t quite feel myself. But yet I feel like maybe this is all to bring me closer to who I am meant to be. In this feeling of loss and being lost I have found a strange calm and letting go that doesn’t usually come easy to me," the Ghost Whisperer alum acknowledged that the start of the year has been tough.

However, the love and support of her friends and family—including her kids, husband, brother, and mother—helped Hewitt realise that she already has everything she truly needs.

"I have all the things I really need and long truly for nothing other than joyful moments, continuing in the career I love, more time with friends, delicious food and to feel a shift to this year that brings clarity and hopefully the return of a little magic," she continued.

The American actress and film producer also touched on society’s harsh treatment of ageing women, noting that while many face disrespect, she admires how the women she looks up to only grow "happier, sexier, and more powerful with every added number."

She expressed deep gratitude for her life and the people who chose to be part of it. With a renewed perspective, the Heartbreakers actress pledged to pay forward the love she’s received to both her younger and older selves.

She concluded the introspective message with a red heart emoji: “Sending love to all and cheers to 46!”

For the unversed, Hewitt has been married to her husband, Brian Hallisay, since 2013. The couple has three children: Autumn, Atticus, and Aidan.