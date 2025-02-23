Rapper Tyga’s mother, Pasionaye Nicole Nguyen, dies at 53

Tyga's mother died at 53

American rapper Tyga’s mother, Pasionaye Nicole Nguyen, has passed away at the age of 53.

On Friday, February 21, the California-born artist penned an emotional tribute on Instagram for his beloved mother, who breathed her last on January 18.

"I been trying to understand and process why God takes the most meaningful and most beautifulest people away from us. But I know I’ll never get an answer that will fill the emptiness in my heart," the heartbroken rapper wrote.

Accompanied by a carousel featuring the mother-son duo from their childhood to recent years, Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, described his mother as the "best and most supportive person" in his life.

"You always made things better when I felt at my lowest and worst. I would trade anything just to be able to be with you again [sad emoji]," he continued. "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. and I can’t wait for the day until we’re together again."

The mourning son expressed his love for his late mom and vowed to celebrate her mother in the most deserving manner before wrapping the touching note by saying, "You took one of your best angels back GOD. I hope you know that."