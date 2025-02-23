Cynthia Erivo brings bold fashion to the 2025 NAACP Image Awards

Cynthia Erivo, 38, made a bold fashion statement at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Centre in California on Saturday, February 22.

The actress and singer, known for her striking red carpet looks, opted for a sleek pinstripe power suit that exuded confidence and sophistication.

Erivo's outfit consisted of a long, double-breasted black blazer with white stripes, paired with matching black slacks that featured a subtle flare.

Underneath her jacket, she wore a crisp white dress shirt with a black tie. The Wicked star added a touch of elegance with three pins on her lapel: a red flower with a silver stem, a gold and silver cross, and a gold star-like pattern.

Her accessories included chainlink earrings and black sunglasses, which complemented her overall look.

Erivo's nails, a signature part of her red carpet style, were adorned with intricate white and black designs featuring swirls of various shades of green and rhinestones.

Erivo's fashion choice at the NAACP Image Awards is just the latest example of her bold and eye-catching style.

Earlier this month, she turned heads at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards in a stunning Armani Privé Haute Couture black gown that showcased her daring fashion sense.

At the NAACP Image Awards, Erivo is nominated for two prestigious honours: Entertainer of the Year and Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Elphaba in Wicked.