Jesse Eisenberg lauds Emma Stone in heartfelt speech at 2025 Spirit Award

Jesse Eisenberg gives a sweet shout-out to Emma Stone

Jesse Eisenberg delivered an emotional speech as he acknowledged the support Emma Stone gave throughout his journey.

The Now You See Me actor won the award for the best screenplay for film A Real Pain at Independent Spirit Award.

During his acceptance speech, he reflected on the close bond he shares with Stone.

"I met Emma when we were in Zombieland together 2009, and since then I write little magazine articles and little things on McSweeney’s, and she’s the only person – I’m including my mom here – who would take little screenshots of it over the last 15 years and send me things like: 'This is such a funny line.'"

He noted, "She was, definitely still [is], the most famous person I know, and yet also the most dedicated to encouraging me as a writer."

Stone and Eisenberg reunited for A Real Pain, with Stone serving as a producer and Eisenberg as the director.

"I think about her not as my producer, but like a fairy godmother, that I am riding the coattails of her goodwill," he added.

Eisenberg also praised Stone for using her platform in backing and recognising movies by other lesser-known directors.

He continued, "And I think it’s so important that somebody like her, who is so unbelievably successful in all these mainstream movies, people like me and Julio [Torres], and Jane [Schoenbrun], to try to produce art movies with all the goodwill that she’s amassed so brightly and observably over the last couple of years. Thanks, Emma."

While Eisenberg spoke, Stone, seated in the audience, appeared surprised over the sweet shout-out with tears in her eyes.

A Real Pain also won award in the best supporting actor category for Kieran Culkin.