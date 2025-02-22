Rihanna dishes on her sons' 'distinct' personalities

Rihanna gets candid about her sons' 'opposite' personalities

Rihanna is getting candid about her sons RZA and Riot’s ‘very’ opposite personalities as she reflects on motherhood.

During an exclusive interview with Harper’s Bazaar for their March 2025 cover story, the Barbadian rapper offered an insight into dealing with her children’s distinct traits.

The Fenty Beauty founder, who shares her sons with the Everyday rapper, told the outlet, “RZA is just an empath. He's so magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books. He loves water. Bath time, swimming, pool, beach, anything.

“And Riot, he's just hilarious. When he wakes up, he starts to squeal, scream. Not in a crying way. He just wants to sing. And I'm like, "Okay, here we go!”

In regards to her youngest child, Rihanna further went on to add, “He's my alarm in the morning! He's not taking no for an answer from anyone. I don't know where he came from, dude.”

The rapper couldn’t stop swooning about her partner Rocky as she discussed his bond with their children.

For the unversed, Rihanna and her beloved partner welcomed their sons in 2022 and 2023 respectively.