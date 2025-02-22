Rihanna gives rare insight into parenting kids RZA, Riot

Rihanna gets candid about kids RZA and Riot

Rihanna, who has put her singing career on halt as she gives her all to motherhood, opened up about her kids.

The 37-year-old star revealed that her two sons RZA, two, and Riot, 18 months, whom she shares with A$AP Rocky, are unique in their different ways.

“RZA is just an empath. He’s so magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books. He loves water. Bath time, swimming, pool, beach, anything,” the Diamonds singer told Harper Bazaar in an interview published on Saturday, February 22nd.

Talking about her younger son Riot, she told the outlet that he's “just hilarious” and quipped that he takes after his mom in wanting to “sing” during his waking hours.

“When he wakes up, he starts to squeal, scream. Not in a crying way. He just wants to sing. And I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go!’ He’s my alarm in the morning! He’s not taking no for an answer from anyone.”

The Work songstress joked, “I don’t know where he came from, dude,” referring to his cheerful personality.

Rihanna also looked back at the time when RZA welcomed his baby brother, sharing that he initially struggled “like all [new] siblings do,” but eventually accepted his role as an elder brother.

"... At first Riot was understanding that his role was being the little brother. Now [RZA] knows he’s in charge,” she said.