Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck: Rise and fall of former couple

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was once considered as Hollywood’s golden couple, but sadly things unexpectedly took a twist, leaving the (now divorced) couple with many "shattered" dreams about happy life.

Bennifer’s love story began back in the early 2000s, when they were at the peak of their careers. However, the former duo quickly became the talk of the town soon after making their romance public.

But their rollercoaster relationship, filled with high hopes and bitter disappointments, remained in massive headlines even after their split, with people hoping to see a glimpse of them together.

Lopez and Affleck recently finalised their divorce after almost a year of separation.

As per People Magazine, the On The Floor hitmaker and the Batman actor’s marriage issues has finally been resolved, with the Los Angeles County Superior Court ruling that the couple is now legally single.

Affleck and Lopez revived their love back in 2021 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022. And later, the ex-lovers held a larger ceremony in Georgia on August 20, 2022, surrounded by friends and family.

However, there are rumours that the Gone Girl actor is looking for new romance after officially parting ways.

