Stephen Amell makes shocking admission about ‘Suits’

Stephen Amell reveals surprising fact about ‘Suits’ ahead of spinoff release

Stephen Amell, who is playing the lead character in Suits spinoff series, made a surprising admission about the series.

The 43-year-old actor shared that he went to audition for the role of Ted Black without prior knowledge about the show, on Saturday, February 22nd.

Amell revealed that he actually watched the original series during breaks in his trailer while shooting the Suits LA pilot episode, in conversation with People Magazine.

"I had seen that famous scene where Harvey [Gabriel Macht] hires Mike [Patrick J. Adams] in the pilot — it just randomly it came up on my YouTube feed or Instagram. I don't remember. So I'd seen that," he recalled.

However, despite not watching the first season, he got the part after his audition and then watched the original series. "I watched a bunch of the show because pilots are weird. We have a lot of downtime, a lot of long setups and stuff like that. So I'd just go back to my trailer and break off an episode. It was great."

Responding to the question about whether he felt pressured because of the success of the original season which stars Meghan Markle, the Arrow actor shared that he is appreciative of the experience and tries to be mindful of it.

"I feel very, very grateful for this opportunity. So there is pressure out there, there are expectations, but they're not being placed on us by anyone that we work with or anyone whose — for me personally — opinion really matters."

The new season is set to premiere on February 23rd.