Prince Harry feels 'lost' as Meghan Markle builds her influencer empire

Meghan Markle is charging ahead with her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, and an upcoming Netflix cooking show, positioning herself as a modern influencer.



However, royal experts suggest that Prince Harry is feeling lost in their post-royal life.



Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, claims Harry is unsure about his goals, wanting to focus on charity work but feeling overshadowed. Royal author Tom Quinn adds that Harry is reportedly “bored” in LA, struggling to carve out a distinct role.

Meanwhile, Meghan is embracing an influencer-style approach, using social media and brand-building tactics reminiscent of the Royal Family’s digital strategy.



The couple, who reside in a £12 million Montecito mansion with their children, Archie and Lilibet, continue to make headlines.

Meghan’s brand launch has already sparked controversy after eagle-eyed critics noticed similarities between her As Ever logo and a historic Spanish coat of arms.