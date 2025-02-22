Blake Lively speaks out against 'shameful' Hollywood Reporter poster

Blake Lively slams 'shameful' Hollywood Reporter's poster

Blake Lively is slamming The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘sexist and offensive’ cover about the Justin Baldoni legal battle.

The outlet recently garnered attention with their controversial cover, portraying the Gossip Girl star with Baldoni amid the bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit.

Blake's representative slammed The Hollywood Reporter over the derogatory poster, telling the DailyMail.com, “The Hollywood Reporter should be ashamed of itself.”

Criticizing the publication for downplaying sexual harassment, the rep accused the article of dismissing examples as mere 'cultural misunderstandings' and mishandling a very serious issue at hand.

They claimed, “The framing in this picture is outrageously insulting as it plays into every sexist trope about women who dare file a workplace complaint, turning them into the aggressor, and suggesting they deserve the retaliation that comes their way.

“In addition, the story is extremely offensive as it incredibly seems to explain away documented examples of sexual harassment and retaliation by calling them ‘cultural misunderstandings.’”

This comes on the heels of THR's recent post, which summarized the ongoing legal battle between the two parties, as outlined in the caption, “An exclusive look behind the battle lines of the #ItEndsWithUs uncivil war, at the link in bio now.⁠”

Although other details are still under wraps, fans await the publication’s response over the ongoing issue.