Shakira postpones another show post cancellation of Peru concert

'Whenever, Wherever' singer cancelled Peru gig earlier this week due to medical emergency

Waka Waka famed singer Shakira has yet again cancelled another show after Peru.

Earlier on February 16, the 48-year-old rockstar had to miss her concert in Peru as she was rushed to the hospital the same day after a health scare.

However, she recovered well and returned to the stage on Friday in Lima to continue her ongoing music tour.

As per the latest reports, another show of the record producer has been scrapped, which was set to take place in Columbia.

The event organizer revealed that Shakira’s gig will have to be postponed due to safety concerns.

Taking it to their social media, the organizers announced: "During the process of setting up the show scheduled for February 24, the stage roof installed by a local production company suffered damage that put the artist's safety at risk.”

The concert scheduled to take place at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin is expected to be organized soon, shared the company.

Shakira has officially kickstarted her first tour in seven years, which will continue widespread in Latin America, United State and Canada.