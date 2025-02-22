Princess Charlotte takes leaf out of dad William’s book with key gesture

Princess Charlotte seems to be taking a lesson from her father Prince William’s book as she chooses an ally in the royal family.

The young princess, who will be marking her 10th birthday in May this year, is relying on the friendship of her older cousin just like the Prince of Wales did and continues to share a close relationship with Zara Tindall.

Zara is one of William’s older cousins and had been a major source of support for the future King and his younger brother Prince Harry, especially when Princess Diana died in a fatal car crash.

Princess Anne’s daughter is still close friends with William and has shown support to him like an older sister. Zara’s 14-year-old niece Savannah Phillips seems to be doing the same things for Princess Charlotte.

Savannah Phillips is the daughter of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly, and the eldest granddaughter of Princess Anne. Savannah also has a 12-year-old sister, Isla.

Charlotte and Savannah have a five-year age gap between them and the two cousins have a very special connection.

Savannah is often spotted assisting Charlotte in navigating royal outings on many times, particularly when she was an infant. Back in 2018, Savannah was seen comforting a three-year-old Charlotte, who was having an emotional wobble on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during a parade.

It seems that Charlotte would have a close friend, who would look after her and offer a little levity when she takes on a significant position in the royal family.