Princess Anne's emotional encounter at Windsor Castle: Details inside

Princess Anne's emotional encounter at Buckingham Palace: Details inside

King Charles III's only sister Princess Anne experienced a tearful encounter with Joe Wicks at the royal house.

Joe Wick, British fitness expert and television presenter, had a little cry alongside his brother Nicky before meeting Princess Anne.

The 39-year-old social media influencer became a household name when the nation was gripped by the coronavirus pandemic with his home workouts.

Joe became a steady guide for millions when people were unable to go to the gym and in order to boost their mental health.

One year on from his first stream on March 23, 2020, Joe found himself nominated as part of the late Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Honours of 2020.

The Epsom-born TV star was presented an MBE by Anne during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

During this day, the King's sister spent around six hours acknowledging those who had been recognised with various honours, all while taking time to learn about the people she was meeting.

"I got a bit emotional in the last room building up to it," Joe explained to the Mirror.

"I was so proud and nervous. I had a little cry and then obviously walked up to Princess Anne – she was so lovely. She was like 'So Mr. Wicks, tell me, have you finally recovered from all those workouts in lockdown,' that calmed me down. It was lovely that she knew that. It was really nice, then I got the MBE and I'm really proud of it."

On Friday, Princess Anne celebrated scientific achievement and innovation in London after being honoured by King Charles.

The Palace shared the iconic moments of the Princess Royal with a statement on the royal family's social media accounts.



