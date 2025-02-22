Duchess Sophie plays crucial role in Prince Edward's new honour

Duchess Sophie received praise for playing a key role for her husband Prince Edward who received big honour.

As per GB, the Duke of Edinburgh's popularity saw a significant rise as an active member of the royal family.

He emerged as the fifth most popular royal member as per recent YouGov polls, showing his transformation from being unpopular to becoming the 'national treasure."

The credit for the delightful change in Edward's public persona goes to Duchess Sophie, as per royal experts.

Royal historian Kate Williams said, "Edward has been battling unpopularity his whole life, he doesn't want to be in the spotlight in this way."

She said, "Marrying Sophie was Edward's most brilliant idea. There are many royal spouses who have been the making of their husbands and Sophie is absolutely it."

Another royal commentator, Dr Tessa Dunlop shared, "He's come good has our Edward, the young 'un, who had a few difficulties in his time, lest we forget. And now, I think he's almost on track to become something of a national treasure, which no one would have predicted in the 1980s."

Sophie, who is popularly known as the 'secret weapon' of King Charles, must have been celebrating this special milestone with her husband Edward.