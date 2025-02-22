Meghan Markle’s ‘new boss’ sets strategy for next big move

Meghan Markle appears to be looking at new blueprints for the next stage of her launch after brand gets embroiled in controversy once again.

The Duchess of Sussex, who officially announced the rename of her lifestyle brand earlier this week, shared a sweet insight into the lead up to ‘As Ever’.

The former Suits actress has revealed that while she was set to release her show on Netflix, the streaming giant is also a partner in her business.

According to PR expert Nick Ede the bosses at Netflix are now setting up a new plan for Meghan, to make sure everything is managed smoothly before the official launch.

He suggested that Meghan’s latest post about a mood board featuring product ideas was “staged” by the media company as part of “a huge marketing plan”.

“I doubt whether Megan's actually had very much to do with this,” he told The Sun, adding it was seemed to be “curated by a team of marketeers”.

“She's becoming a proper influencer,” he explained. “This is a way of marketing her brand. And it’s very interesting.”

Ede shared that the reason it looked staged was because “memory lane” did not include major parts of her life which included the royal family and even her biggest show, Suits.

The expert stated that Meghan will be using her personal Instagram “to promote everything that she's going to be doing, moving forward.”

Ede said that the mood board is a “prime example of that of this kind of cryptic mood board with little Easter eggs in there to get people excited to find out what's more.”

The remarks come as two brands emerged with the same name as Meghan’s brand, following trademark issues from last year.

Meanwhile, there have been no legal complaints filed against the Duchess by the NYC clothing brand and the wedding photographer – who have been using ‘As Ever’ since years before Meghan chose name.