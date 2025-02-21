Blake Lively files new bombshell appeal in Justin Baldoni legal drama

Blake Lively has a new court filing against ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively, who recently filed an amended complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, has now filed a new legal document.

The 37-year-old actress requested “additional protections” in her new court filing on Thursday, February 20th.

The Gossip Girl alum’s legal team wrote a letter to the court which alleged that Lively and others who "have spoken out publicly in support of" her "have received violent, profane, sexist, and threatening communications"

This comes after Lively filed an amended complaint earlier this week which her lawyers said provides "additional evidence and corroboration of her original claims"

After both the parties, Baldoni and Lively, came to an agreement regarding a protective order (PO), Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds’ lawyers wrote to Judge Lewis J. Liman to issue a stronger PO than the court’s standard one.

The letter provided a separate document which was claimed to be in "an Attorney’s Eyes Only ('AEO') category, which applies to 'Confidential Discovery Material of such a highly confidential and personal, sensitive, or proprietary nature that the revelation of such is likely to cause a competitive, business, commercial, financial, personal or privacy injury,'" as per the document.

It claimed, "good cause exists for the Court to adopt the Proposed PO," referring to the actress's recently filed amended complaint against the Jane the Virgin star, which claimed that there are more victims of the alleged harassment on set of the 2024 movie.