Kanye West makes controversial statement amid conflict with Kardashians

Kanye West drops a bombshell claim following tension with Kim Kardashian’s family

Kanye West, who has been dropping shocking rants on social media, has made yet another controversial statement.

The 47-year-old disgraced rapper took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, February 20th, and added more fuel to his anti-Semitic rant.

The Carnival singer vowed to perform at the Super Bowl next year while wearing his swastika shirt that he was selling last month.

Ye, who shares four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, daughters, North, 11, and Chicago, seven; and sons, Saint, nine, and Psalm, five, has been experiencing tension with her family since he made his first controversial remarks.

An insider told Daily Mail that Scott Disick, Kim’s elder sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, for not publicly condemning her ex-husband's remarks on social media.

Disick, who shares three children with Kourtney “was raised Jewish and the fact that Kim has not denounced Kanye West’s hateful anti-Semitic remarks absolutely infuriates him,” said the source.

The Heartless rapper made more infuriating comments via X, after he appeared on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians.

Ye also wrote, “there are a lot of black people who have public platforms that are not [allowed to] fully express themselves. But I can and I do.”