Wedding bells for Jenna Dewan? mom revealed

Jenna Dewan's mom is really pushing her to tie the knot!

The 44-year-old actress and her fiancé Steve Kazee got engaged back in 2020, but the couple is now taking their time to make the most of their romance before they dive into marriage responsibilities.

Jenna, who has daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and two kids 4 with Steve, told E! News: “We’re in the planning process, but we’re moving like two little turtles.”

"My mom is like, ‘Can you speed this up, Jen?’ But it’s a lot of schedules and a lot of timings to put together.”

The Step Up actress shared that picking a wedding date has been challenge for them, as it’s hard to find one that works for everyone in the wedding party.

Jenna shared: “Everything in my life right now is like those whiteboards where you’re like, ‘So-and-so has this, and Callum has this.'

"We’re just scheduling, which is not my forte. So, I have to work really hard on that. That would be the most challenging is finding the right timing for everyone involved.”

But the actress confirmed that they both have "at least" locked down the perfect venue.

Jenna went on gushing, “I really honestly love being a mother so much. Even the really hard, straining, exhausting days. I absolutely love it. Watching them grow, watching them discover who they are and seeing their own unique personalities and quirks come out, I love being a mirror for them.”