Buckingham Palace issues statement as Princess Anne celebrates milestone

Princess Anne celebrates milestone achievement, Palace issues statement

The royal family has released a new statement as Princess Anne celebrated scientific achievement and innovation in London after being honoured by King Charles.

The Palace shared the iconic moments of the Princess Royal with a statement on the royal family's social media accounts.

"The Princess Royal has been celebrating scientific achievement and innovation in London!," wrote the Palace along with the photos.

It added: "As Chancellor of @UniOfLondon, The Princess met researchers, students and scientists at the @UCL East Campus, who are using AI to train robots to help with search and rescue operations and to make surgery safer and more precise."

The statement continued: "Her Royal Highness, as Patron, also attended the WISE Awards, an evening celebrating pioneering individuals driving gender equity in STEM."

King Charles III's only sister and mother of Zara Tindall, Princess Anne channeled her wedding outfit during a special Buckingham Palace reception with Queen Camilla and King Charles this week.



