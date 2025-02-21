Justin Baldoni's legal team hits back at Ryan Reynolds over SNL joke

Justin Baldoni’s legal team fired back after Ryan Reynolds made a controversial joke about Blake Lively’s ongoing legal issues with Baldoni during the Saturday Night Live (SNL) 50th Anniversary special.

Reynolds, known for his witty personality, joked about hearing things about his wife's situation, which caught the attention of fans and legal experts alike.

During SNL special, Amy Poehler casually asked the Deadpool star, “How’s it going?” and without missing a beat, Reynolds shot back, “Why? What have you heard?”

Lively, sitting nearby, looked stunned but then burst out laughing along with the crowd.

While the audience at the event found that joke hilarious, it sparked massive backlash online, with many expressing their distraught by Reynolds’ decision to poke fun at a serious legal matter.

Responding to that matter, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman shared: "I’m unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation,"

He went on explaining during a recent appearance on Hot Mics with Bill Bush. "I can’t think of anyone who’s done anything like that. So it surprised me."

Furthermore, Ryan and Blake haven't officially said anything yet related to the matter.