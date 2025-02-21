Ethan Slater makes major career move after gushing about Ariana Grande

Ethan Slater and girlfriend Ariana Grande are both marking career milestones together

Ethan Slater, who recently worked alongside her girlfriend Ariana Grande, is set to appear in yet another exciting role.

The 32-year-actor revealed his new acting project in which he appears as a guest character of a police officer.

The Wicked star is set to play the new member of New York Police Department in the April 10th episode of Elsbeth, as per People Magazine.

“Ethan Slater plays Officer Reese Chandler, a Type-A, chatty new hire at the precinct. The team may find him annoying but he proves to be a good match when teamed up with Elsbeth,” reads the official description of his character.

After the CBS drama became massively popular with fans, it was renewed for a third season this month.

Slater is best known for his part in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical from 2017, but fans are very excited for him to take on a different role.

Recently, Slater gained much appreciation for his Wicked character Boq, where he worked with his girlfriend for the first time.

Gushing about Grande, Slater told Us Weekly, "I’m unbelievably proud of her. She worked so hard. She and [co-star] Cynthia [Erivo] worked so unbelievably hard to not only make this movie and be the best versions of [characters] Glinda and Elphaba, but to promote it. They’re incredible. I’m unendingly proud."