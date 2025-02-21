Mindy Kaling sets record straight about Meghan Markle’s ‘fanciness’

Meghan Markle’s unpretentious nature is what Mindy Kaling really likes about her friend.

The Office alum has recently addressed “misconception” about Duchess of Sussex, claiming that she is “down-to-earth” person and in no way “fussy” at all.

“I think a misconception about Meghan is that she’s in any way fussy or has expectations of fanciness,” said the 45-year-old in a new interview with TIME magazine.

Mindy stated, “She really is a down-to-earth person who knows a lot of fun tricks to make entertaining and cooking easier.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress and comedian praised Meghan’s cooking skills which can also be seen in Netflix new lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, which will drop on the streaming platform on March 4.

Mindy recalled, “I was on maternity leave with my daughter in March and April last year, and Meghan texted me that she was doing a show where she was going to cook for her friends.”

“Would I want to come to Montecito and have her cook for me? I wanted to get taken care of in that moment of my life. That was a fun maternity leave field trip,” mentioned the screenwriter.

Mindy revealed that she “left with a basket of fresh produce and homemade jam and hot sauce because she knew I loved hot sauce”.

Meanwhile, the actress called Meghan “a generous woman” who she believed “needed a break” from media scrutiny.