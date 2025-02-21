Machine Gun Kelly unveils dramatic new hairstyle after recent breakup

Machine Gun Kelly has debuted a striking new hairstyle, showcasing a bold, two-toned look.

The 32-year-old rapper and singer shared a video on his Instagram Story, featuring his new wavy hairstyle with black on one side and blonde on the other.

The new look was revealed during an outdoor jam session, where MGK (real name Colson Baker) was seen shirtless, strumming a guitar on a porch in a tropical setting.

This hairstyle marks a significant departure from his previous look, which featured an all-blonde man bun during his performance at Formula 1's 2025 season kickoff event in London just two days prior.

MGK has been experimenting with his hairstyle in recent weeks. On January 28, he shared a thoughtful Instagram post, showcasing his longer hair, new tattoos, and shaggy beard.

The post appeared to address rumors about his relationship with Jennifer's Body actress Megan Fox, with whom he broke up in December after revealing they were expecting a child together.

In the caption, MGK wrote, "How can sources say' when the sources haven't said anything," seemingly in response to a TMZ article claiming the couple was at odds, citing anonymous sources.

The couple had previously shared their story of meeting on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass and becoming Instagram official in July.

The actor had posted a selfie of the couple with the caption, "Waited for eternity to find you again..."