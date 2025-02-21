Meghan Markle unveils new logo with special meaning for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's logo for her lifestyle company, As Ever, is subtly paying homage to her husband, Prince Harry.

On February 18, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, posted an Instagram video explaining the name change for her forthcoming firm from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever, as well as a coordinating website featuring a photo of herself and her daughter Princess Lilibet, 3.

The landing page included the As Ever logo, which according to People magazine is a tribute to Prince Harry.

The logo incorporates a palm tree as a nod to the Duke and Duchess’s home in California, along with two hummingbirds — a favourite of Prince Harry’s," an insider said.

"The distinct shape enclosing the birds and tree was intentionally designed to create a unique and personal emblem."

Shortly after the logo's launch, commentators saw similarities between As Ever's design and the coat of arms of Porreres, a Mallorcan village with a palm tree flanked by two birds.

Regarding the design, the insider adds: "As part of the process, comprehensive global searches of registered trademarks were conducted."

In his 2023 memoir "Spare," the Duke of Sussex reflects on the significance of hummingbirds. After the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, 40, contemplates finding a hummingbird in his home and its symbolism as a representation of spirits in various cultures.

"Soon after our return, a hummingbird got into the house," Harry wrote in Spare.

"I had a devil of a time guiding it out, and the thought occurred that maybe we should start shutting the doors, despite those heavenly ocean breezes. Then a mate said: Could be a sign, you know? … Visitors, as it were. Aztecs thought them reincarnated warriors. Spanish explorers called them 'resurrection birds.' "

Harry described how the hummingbird peaked his curiosity as it flew about the kitchen and over the playpen "we call Lili Land" that he had set up for his daughter.

"I thought hopefully, greedily, foolishly: Is our house a detour — or a destination?" he said about the sighting.

The As Ever design pays homage to Harry in many ways than just the heartfelt use of hummingbirds in the crest. Meghan recalled how her husband was drawn to two palm trees on their Montecito property when they first viewed it in a 2022 interview with The Cut.

"One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," she said. "See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, "'My love, it’s us.' "

"And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, ‘Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa,' " Meghan said about their son Prince Archie, 5.

The logo is also featured as the profile icon for the Instagram account for As Ever that Meghan unveiled on February 18.