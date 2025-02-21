‘Ellen’ star Alice Hirson dies at 95

Alice Hirson died at age 95

Alice Hirson, an actress known for her notable roles in Dallas and Ellen, has passed away at the age of 95.

Her son David Hirson told The Hollywood Reporter that she breathed her last on Friday, February 14.

The veteran actress died of natural causes at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, where she had been admitted for about a year.

Throughout her illustrious career spanning more than two decades, Alice appeared in a variety of roles, including as a confidante of Barbara Bel Geddes’ Miss Ellie Ewing on Dallas.

She also starred as the mother of Ellen DeGeneres’ character on the comic’s groundbreaking ABC sitcom.

In addition to her television work, Alice appeared in several soap operas. She played Stephanie Martin on daytime CBS’ The Edge of Night and Marsha Davis on NBC’s Another World and its spinoff.

she starred in three ABC soap operas: as Eileen Siegel on One Life to Live, Mrs. Van Gelder in General Hospital and Dr. Lisa Helman in Loving.

Alice is survived by her son David, another son Christopher, a musician, and grandson Daniel.