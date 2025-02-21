Kanye West responds to Adam Sandler's 'SNL50' jab

The rapper doesn't seem too bothered by the comedian's jab

Kanye West is reacting to Adam Sandler’s not-so-flattering mention of him during Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special — and he doesn’t seem bothered.

Rather than take offense, Ye acknowledged the reference on social media. “Adam Sandler, Thank you for the love,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter) on February 19. In a follow-up post, he added, “After further reflection I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi.”

During the three-hour special on February 16, the comedian, 58, performed a tribute song that playfully poked fun at various cast members, hosts, and guests throughout SNL’s history.

One of his lines referenced the show’s many controversial musical guests, with the comedian singing, “50 years of finding out your favorite musician’s antisemitic.”

The lyric was widely interpreted as a dig at the 21-time Grammy-winning rapper, who has faced backlash for making antisemitic remarks in recent years.

West’s comments come shortly after he stirred fresh controversy by selling swastika-emblazoned T-shirts on his Yeezy website and promoting them during a Super Bowl ad. The shirts were later pulled from the marketplace, with Shopify terminating sales due to violations of its terms.