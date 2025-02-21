Kanye West responds to Adam Sandler's 'SNL50' jab

Kanye West is reacting to Adam Sandler’s not-so-flattering mention of him during Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special — and he doesn’t seem bothered.
Rather than take offense, Ye acknowledged the reference on social media. “Adam Sandler, Thank you for the love,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter) on February 19. In a follow-up post, he added, “After further reflection I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi.”
During the three-hour special on February 16, the comedian, 58, performed a tribute song that playfully poked fun at various cast members, hosts, and guests throughout SNL’s history.
One of his lines referenced the show’s many controversial musical guests, with the comedian singing, “50 years of finding out your favorite musician’s antisemitic.”
The lyric was widely interpreted as a dig at the 21-time Grammy-winning rapper, who has faced backlash for making antisemitic remarks in recent years.
West’s comments come shortly after he stirred fresh controversy by selling swastika-emblazoned T-shirts on his Yeezy website and promoting them during a Super Bowl ad. The shirts were later pulled from the marketplace, with Shopify terminating sales due to violations of its terms.
King Charles and Queen Camilla honour humanitarian efforts at Buckingham Palace reception
BLACKPINK singer Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose first teased the 2025 world tour on February 5
Prince William, Kate Middleton set for big royal surprise as Harry confirms UK Plans
Robert De Niro reflects on parenting journey at 81
Spider-Man and Dune star Zendaya to enter her third epic franchise with new rumored role
Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan came across at Liam Payne's funeral