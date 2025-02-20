Kate Hudson reveals ambitious career plans in exclusive 2025 exposé

Kate Hudson reveals her infinite love for THIS 'special' skill

Kate Hudson is opening up about her lifelong passion for singing, sharing insights into her future plans.

The multi-hyphenate star, who has performed hits like Talk About Love, Right On Time, and Ariana Grande’s We Can’t Be Friends, recently opened up to Vernon about her experience performing live on the radio for the very first time.

She told the outlet, “I'm excited. I'm excited. I'm a little nervous. It's my first live show, ever! So I'm just honoured to be here.”

When asked about the experience, Hudson described it as “amazing” and added, “Especially for me, Right On Time, the song that I'm going to sing, is was very, very orchestral, and so to hear it and just sing it for the first time today was just incredible.”

In addition, the 45-year-old expressed her never-ending love for singing and writing as she further went on to explain, “I love to sing. I love to write. I love to write, and I love to sing, and it's this, this year of like, getting out in front of people has been really, really amazing for me. Very different.”

On professional front, Kate is currently gearing up for her upcoming shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York on March 6, and the Napa Valley Expo in California on May 24, 2025.