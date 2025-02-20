Pamela Anderson explains hardships of being a star in Hollywood

Pamela Anderson has recently explained the hardships of being a star in an “industry of misfits”.

In an essay of PEOPLE, the actress, who earns Academy Award nominations for The Last Showgirl role, talked about the challenges she faced early in her acting career.

“Acting is a survival mechanism… We all do it. To make a career of it is a blessing,” said the 57-year-old.

Elaborating on living a lonely life as an artist, Pamela noted that being “an artist is solitary, lonely and full of secrets”.

The Baywatch alum remarked that only “a very small percentage of the Screen Actors Guild makes a living as an actor… not everyone in the guild is a movie star”.

“I’ve been there. I’ve been objectified at times, and written off. I’ve made mistakes, reinvented myself time and again,” she pointed out.

Pamela continued, “And, I’ve also given up but found that when I thought it was the end, it was truly the beginning.”

In the end, the actress offered wise words to new artists who wanted to make it big in Hollywood.

“Though youth, energy, and beauty may be perishable—and rejection is a constant—be strong, stay soft and never give up,” she stated.

Pamela believed, “Harvest time comes after all you have endured, planted and put into yourself.”

“If you have something to give, there is a place for it. There is no need to explain one’s self… because it’s unexplainable,” she concluded.