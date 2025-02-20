King Charles makes important decision as Harry's visa case takes new turn

 
Royal family gathers at Buckingham Palace ahead of decision on Prince Harry's US visa case

By Web Desk
February 20, 2025
Palace makes important statement as Harry's visa case takes new turn

King Charles and senior royals gathered at Buckingham Palace amid reports of a decision on Prince Harry's visa case.

The 76-year-old Monarch, Queen Camilla and Princess Royal appeared together for a special reception, celebrating humanitarian organisations and their milestone anniversaries.

The Palace, alongside the video shared on the royal family's official social media accounts, wrote: "This week, HM The King awarded the first-ever Humanitarian Medals at Buckingham Palace. Meet some of the aid workers who were honoured..."

The gathering brought together representatives from four major charities marking significant anniversaries in 2025.