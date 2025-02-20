King Charles makes important decision as Harry's visa case takes new turn

King Charles and senior royals gathered at Buckingham Palace amid reports of a decision on Prince Harry's visa case.
The 76-year-old Monarch, Queen Camilla and Princess Royal appeared together for a special reception, celebrating humanitarian organisations and their milestone anniversaries.
The Palace, alongside the video shared on the royal family's official social media accounts, wrote: "This week, HM The King awarded the first-ever Humanitarian Medals at Buckingham Palace. Meet some of the aid workers who were honoured..."
The gathering brought together representatives from four major charities marking significant anniversaries in 2025.
