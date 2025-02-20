Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reunite for daughter North's big day

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West present a united front for North

Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West set their differences aside for their daughter North West’s special day and out on a united front.

The divorced couple had a reunion on Thursday, February 20th episode of The Kardashians, as the reality star, 44, claimed that there is “always good vibes” between her and her ex-husband when it comes to their children.

“Kanye and I want the best for our kids,” the SKIMS founder said, referring to their daughter North, 11, son Saint, 9, daughter Chicago, 7, and son Psalm, 5.

The rapper, 47, and Kim, who were married from 2014 to 2022, were seen together in May 2024, at their daughter’s Lion King performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

“Her dad has been involved and he came to rehearsal,” the Kardashians star said, addressing the viewers, adding that she also let her ex-husband “change the graphics” according to his suggestions.

“I just look at them and I’m like, ‘It will be a better production [if you take his notes],'” the mom of four noted.

The child star’s parents were both backstage during her performance, with Kim sporting an all-black outfit.

The Heartless rapper’s reunion with the socialite comes after he made headlines for Grammys red-carpet stunt with wife Bianca Censori, before allegedly heading towards a divorce.