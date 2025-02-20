‘007’ fans expect ‘Mr Bond to die’ after producers release shocking statement

Michael G Wilson, Barbara Broccoli's latest announcement creates stir online

James Bond producers made a surprising announcement which has created a stir on the internet.

Creators, who have been working for around 60 years on the project, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson released an official statement on February 20, declaring that they are stepping away from the venture.

They have handed over the creative control of the globally acclaimed film series to their trusted partner Amazon MGM Studios.

The cult fans of the 007 franchise are not receiving the news well. They believe that it seems like the 'end of an era'.

Meanwhile, some are saying ‘RIP James Bond.’

Netizens are claiming that the new handlers of the franchise will now continue to make spin offs just like Marvel does every year.

A social media user wrote: "Aaaaaand that's the end of James Bond. Can't wait for 7000 spin offs and a load of garbage films pumped out every year like the Marvel stuff.”

On the other hand, another fan expressed their disappointment by writing: "We expect you to die, Mr Bond."

The latest development came after the rising concerns regarding a new sequel, which had not been formally announced as the makers will have to look for a new actor to portray Bond as OG Daniel Craig has also stepped away from the series.