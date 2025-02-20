King Charles, Queen Camilla lead Royal celebration at Buckingham Palace

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a Buckingham Palace reception honouring humanitarian organisations

King Charles and Queen Camilla, accompanied by Princess Anne, hosted a distinguished reception at Buckingham Palace to recognise global humanitarian efforts and commemorate milestone anniversaries of key charitable organisations.

Joined by The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the royal hosts welcomed representatives from four prominent charities celebrating landmark years in 2025, reported GB News.

The event paid tribute to individuals and organisations dedicated to humanitarian aid, offering a platform to highlight their contributions.

The reception showcased impactful stories from volunteers and featured exhibitions detailing the charities’ initiatives.

Among those honoured were International Health Partners, marking its 20th anniversary under King Charles’ patronage, and ShelterBox, a disaster relief organization supported by Queen Camilla since 2007, now celebrating 25 years of service.

Princess Anne attended in a classic cream blazer and skirt ensemble, while Queen Camilla opted for an elegant blue dress adorned with the historic Greville Cartier Ivy Leaf Brooches—treasured heirlooms passed down through generations of the royal family.

The gathering reinforced the Royal Family’s ongoing support for humanitarian causes, celebrating the dedication of organisations striving to make a difference worldwide.