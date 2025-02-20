Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura announces pregnancy a year after assault video

The singer is expecting her third child with Alex Fine

Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura, is pregnant!

As the disgraced hip hop mogul awaits his trial from behind bars, the singer, who is arguably the reason he’s locked up, is expecting her third child with her husband of nearly six years, Alex Fine.

The Me & U singer shared the joyful news on Instagram on February 19, posting a series of black-and-white family photos featuring Fine and their daughters, Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 1.

In the intimate shots, Cassie cradles her growing baby bump, dressed in jeans and a classic white button-down as her family beams beside her.

Cassie and Fine’s love story began after her abusive 12-year relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs ended. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and have since built a beautiful life together.

The pregnancy announcement follows a difficult year for Cassie, who was the first to publicly accuse Diddy of sexual assault in a shocking November 2023 lawsuit. She alleged that she endured years of abuse, including physical violence and disturbing sexual coercion.

The case was swiftly settled, but it sparked a wave of lawsuits from other alleged victims. It also didn’t stop the leak of a shocking security footage from 2016 showing Diddy brutally assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie.

That was when Cassie finally broke her silence, thanking everyone for their support and advocating for domestic violence victims.

Meanwhile, Diddy, who was arrested in September 2024 on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, is awaiting trial set for May.