Bianca Censori faces ‘bizarre’ accusations amid Kanye West split rumours

Bianca Censori lands under criticism for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

Bianca Censori, who is allegedly headed for divorce from Kanye West, got hit by some accusations by a former Yeezy employee.

The 30-year-old architect who previously worked at her now-husband’s clothing company, allegedly displayed racist and inappropriate behaviour, according to a former colleague.

Pierre-Louis Auvray, who worked as a senior designer with Censori, from 2019 to 2021, dropped some serious accusations in an interview with journalist Louis Pisano, on Wednesday, February 19th.

The designer accused the Australian model of sending him “disturbing and inappropriate messages” asking him to create bizarre and racist images.

“She sent things like an image of Edward Scissorhands renamed ‘Edward N–rhands’ and graphic p--n,” he alleged, while providing Pisano receipts of the alleged texts sent by the former Yeezy architect.

Auray went on to say, “It was just bizarre, but at the time, I didn’t know what to make of it.”

He noted that Censori’s behaviour was much like Ye himself, who would “rant about Jewish people” and make racist jokes.

The Carnival rapper allegedly told his designers to create T-shirts which said, “Pete Davidson has AIDS,” “Pete Davidson hates black people” and “Pete Davidson destroys families” when the SNL alum started dating Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Auray said, “I had to fight because I didn’t want to do it. But there was pressure from five people in the group chat who would dip in and out, like Bianca.”

The ex-Yeezy employee shared that he came forward with the allegations because he did not sign a nondisclosure agreement and so he wanted reveal the “cult”-like environment behind-the-scenes at Yeezy.