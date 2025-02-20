King Charles faces new challenge about reign

King Charles III, was officially crowned in 2023, still struggles in strengthening his reign as crisis persists.

The 76-year-old has faced a new challenge about his reign after US President Donald Trump's comments about Canada.

A royal expert has urged the monarch to address Trump over alleged bid to remove the monarch as head of state in Canada.

The President has repeatedly suggested that Canada could become the "51st US state." The suggestion seems to give tension to King Charles, head of state.

The comments reportedly angered Canadians, who support the independence of the nation.

Richard Fitzgerald, royal commentator, told GB News that the monarch has a responsibility to address it before the situation escalates.

"As the head of state in Canad , he might have to address Trump depending on what happens. This could be very important," he added.

Fitzwilliams went on explaining why Charles needs to address the situation, saying: "As head of state in Canada, he has certain responsibilities, and they may involve making statements that are relevant to the United States."

The expert described Trump as a "dealmaker."

"He might like King Charles personally, but to what extent he would alter his deal-making because of a royal statement or visit is a huge question mark," said Fitzwilliams.